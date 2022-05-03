Den of Tech at 60 Collier Row Road in Romford lost around £15,000 worth of stock in a break-in that happened in the early hours of March 5 - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A group of thieves used a hammer to break into a Collier Row shop and steal thousands of pounds of stock.

Owner of the Den of Tech, Syed Samad, said he has lost between £10,000 to £15,000 after criminals took brand-new phones from his shop.

The 36-year-old, who has owned the store since 2019, said eight thieves turned up in a van at around 3.30am on March 5 and “disabled the shop alarm, took the CCTV, cut the shutter and broke the door with a hammer”, which the culprits left inside.

A Met spokesperson said they received a report of a burglary at the Collier Row Road site on March 5.

“Officers carried out enquiries and reviewed CCTV from the area, however no suspects were identified," they said.

The case was closed "due to a lack of evidence”, but will be reviewed if further information surfaces.

Syed said: “There is no insurance for mobile phone shops as companies know at some point there will be a break-in or robbery, so we’re at a complete loss.

“We feel let down as the money I am paying in my taxes is useless if my source of income isn’t protected.”