Published: 11:05 AM July 29, 2021

The unexplained death of a man found in Charlotte Gardens on Monday - July 26 - is not believed to be suspicious. - Credit: Google Maps

The death of a man found in Collier Row is not believed to be suspicious.

Police were called on Monday (July 26) to reports of an unresponsive man in a car in Charlotte Gardens.

A 39-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently being treated as unexplained.

The Met has since confirmed that it is also not believed to be suspicious.