Out of the 18 premises visited in Havering, one business did sell an e-cigarette to the volunteer - Credit: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Undercover teams have conducted operations in Havering to clamp down on the illegal sale of age-restricted goods.

The recent operations, led by Havering Council’s licensing and trading standards teams, have seen teenage volunteers going into businesses to try and buy a product restricted to over 18-year-olds.

This time, the focus was on e-cigarettes and alcohol.

Out of the 18 premises visited, one business did sell an e-cigarette to the volunteer.

Officers will now speak to the business to explain what action will be taken next and to give necessary advice and support.

The teams will re-visit premises which were closed at the time of the operations.

Havering Council leader, Cllr Ray Morgon, said: “We’re pleased to see that the majority of the retailers visited did not sell to the young volunteers.

“If they do, we will take the necessary actions against them and if we need to, we will look to prosecute.

“We will also give advice and support as we want to work together with our local businesses so we can help keep our young people safe.”



