Chris Whitty incident: Harold Hill man charged with assault

Published: 11:27 AM July 2, 2021

A Harold Hill man has been charged with assault in connection with an incident involving England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty (pictured). - Credit: PA

A Harold Hill man has been charged in connection with an incident involving chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, was charged with common assault last night (Thursday, July 1).

The charge follows an incident in St James's Park, central London at around 7.20pm on Sunday, June 27 where Mr Whitty was allegedly accosted by a group of men.

Police said their enquiries continue and that Mr Whitty did not suffer any injuries.

Hughes will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 30.