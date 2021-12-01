News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Child 'in collision with car' in Rainham

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:34 AM December 1, 2021
Too few officers have passed their advanced driving tests

A child was in a "collision with a car" on Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A child has been "in a collision with a car" in Rainham.

The Metropolitan Police said at 5.06pm yesterday - November 30 - police received a report that a child had been in collision with a car shortly after 4.30pm at Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham.

The force said the car stopped at the scene, and though the child suffered bruises, the London Ambulance Service was not required.

Police said there were no arrests.

London Live
Metropolitan Police
Rainham News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner c1925

Heritage

Heritage: How Gallows Corner got its sinister name

Andy Grant

person
TfL is now considering 'an asset enhancement option' to replace the ageing Gallows Corner flyover af

Transport for London

Gallows Corner flyover could be shut without government support, TfL warns

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Skinner, managing director of Bosh Beds and former candidate on The Apprentice.

BBC

How The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner pivoted his business to weather Covid

Daniel Gayne

person
r Boris Johnson has tightened restrictions following the Omicron Covid-19 variant being detected in Brentwood and Nottingham

London Live

Restrictions tightened as Omicron detected in Brentwood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon