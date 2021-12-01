Child 'in collision with car' in Rainham

A child was in a "collision with a car" on Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A child has been "in a collision with a car" in Rainham.

The Metropolitan Police said at 5.06pm yesterday - November 30 - police received a report that a child had been in collision with a car shortly after 4.30pm at Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham.

The force said the car stopped at the scene, and though the child suffered bruises, the London Ambulance Service was not required.

Police said there were no arrests.