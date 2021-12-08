Police: Blaze in flats with flammable cladding was arson attack
- Credit: Reece Lipman
Police are hunting an arsonist who set fire to a block of Romford flats covered in flammable cladding.
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that two fires on the Oldchurch Park estate, near Queen's Hospital, are being investigated as arson attacks.
Residents had suspected the buildings were targeted with deliberate fires, as both blazes broke out minutes apart.
Three fire engines were scrambled to Chapel Court, Crown Drive, after its internal bin store was set ablaze at around 1pm on Friday, November 12 - days after the Recorder had reported on residents protesting over flammable cladding.
Leaseholders were told last year that experts had found the block – built and owned by Swan Housing – was partly covered with Expanded Polystyrene Insulation (EPS), which posed “a significant risk of external fire spread”.
However, they do not know the extent of their building’s fire safety issues, as Swan refuses to let them see the expert reports.
It has claimed they must be kept secret in order to avoid jeopardising potential lawsuits against third parties who helped build it.
Reece Lipman, who owns a one-bedroom flat in the block, said residents’ concerns grew after the November 12 blaze, as no alarms went off, despite a large fire burning inside the building for roughly an hour.
Swan Housing declined to answer questions about the alarms, saying: “This matter is now under investigation by the appropriate authorities and we can therefore provide no further details at this time.”
Within minutes of Chapel Court being reported alight, a second fire was reported outside another block on the same estate – Coope Court, in Union Road.
The Met Police has now confirmed that it believes both fires were deliberate.
“Police received two separate calls on Friday, November 12, to reports of fires in Romford,” a spokesperson said. “The fires are being treated as arson.”
Most Read
- 1 Hornchurch school puts latest outstanding rating down to 'perfect synergy'
- 2 Woman who 'glued neighbour's door shut' ordered to pay over £600
- 3 Mayor of Havering admitted to hospital with Covid-19
- 4 'Devastated' friends need £36k to help mum with bowel cancer
- 5 Service users overcharged total of £5m by council accounting 'screw up'
- 6 Eight-storey housing and retail development proposed for centre of Romford
- 7 Wendy's Romford to open tomorrow
- 8 Developer submits plan to build 28 houses on rural industrial park
- 9 Plans to cut up to 600 Tube station jobs amid TfL 'funding crisis'
- 10 Murder investigation continues after man found dead after disturbance in Rainham
Nobody has been arrested over the attacks, they added, but “enquiries into the circumstances continue.”
Police urged anybody with information to contact police by dialling 101 and quoting “CAD 3392/12Nov”.
Information can also be sent by Twitter to @MetCC.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
For more, read:
Fire breaks out at block of flats covered in flammable cladding
Cladding crisis: Romford buyers denied access to fire safety test results
Doctor lives in 'squalid' hotels after flammable flat blocked job move