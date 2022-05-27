Essex Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft at the Sainsbury’s in William Hunter Way, Brentwood - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police has released CCTV of a man sought in connection with a theft in Brentwood earlier this month.

Outside the store in William Hunter Way, a man in his 30s withdrew money from an ATM before leaving the machine with the money still in the dispenser.

It happened at around 3pm on May 13.

If you have any information you can submit a report online via this link, or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/130089/22.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.