News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Police release video in connection with Collier Row shooting in October

Author Picture Icon

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Published: 9:50 AM January 9, 2021    Updated: 1:24 PM January 9, 2021
CCTV still in connection with Collier Row shooting

A still from the CCTV video of the man police want to speak to in connection with the shooting in White Hart Lane in October - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have released footage of a man they are keen to identify after a shooting in Collier Row in October.

Police launched an investigation following a report of a shooting in White Hart Lane at 7.37am on Wednesday, October 14.

Officers attended and found a man in his mid-30s with a gunshot injury to his leg. He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to  hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

Following the attack, the suspect is believed to have made off on foot along Rodney Way then back onto White Hart Lane.

Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and have released CCTV footage of a man they are looking to identify and speak to.

Det Con Rob Wilmer said: “We have previously appealed for help from the public and we need to do that again. It is really important that we identify the man in the footage and I would ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Most Read

  1. 1 Can you help find Reece, 28, missing from Hornchurch?
  2. 2 'It was surreal': Hornchurch personal trainer wins £10k with family on TV gameshow
  3. 3 Sadiq Khan declares major incident as Covid-19 spirals out of control in the capital
  1. 4 'Stretched to the limit' - Funeral directors describe 'unbelievable pressure' of second Covid wave
  2. 5 More than 1,500 Havering care home residents up next for vaccine
  3. 6 Thousands raised for charity in honour of Rainham GP who died after contracting Covid
  4. 7 Man arrested after late night pursuit in Collier Row and Marks Gate
  5. 8 Charity creates support network to mentor parents and carers across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering
  6. 9 Havering's new coronavirus cases begin to slow since New Year, Redbridge and Barking continue to soar
  7. 10 Covid patients at King George Hospital treated in ambulances and corridors, nurse reveals

“I am also still keen to anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious. If you witnessed something and have not yet come forward, please call police or Crimestoppers if you want to remain anonymous.”

There have been no arrests. Enquiries to establish a motive for the shooting continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1171/14Oct. Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Havering News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Knife Crime

'There was blood everywhere': Man in twenties stabbed in Collier Row

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon

Queen's Hospital

More than 350 Covid patients now in beds at Queen's and King George...

Charles Thomson

person

Updated

Brentwood Tudor church damaged in illegal New Year's Eve party raises...

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon

Teachers at east London colleges ‘forced’ to travel to give online lessons

Tom Ambrose

person