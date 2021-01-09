Police release video in connection with Collier Row shooting in October

Published: 9:50 AM January 9, 2021 Updated: 1:24 PM January 9, 2021

A still from the CCTV video of the man police want to speak to in connection with the shooting in White Hart Lane in October - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have released footage of a man they are keen to identify after a shooting in Collier Row in October.

Police launched an investigation following a report of a shooting in White Hart Lane at 7.37am on Wednesday, October 14.

Officers attended and found a man in his mid-30s with a gunshot injury to his leg. He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

Following the attack, the suspect is believed to have made off on foot along Rodney Way then back onto White Hart Lane.

Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and have released CCTV footage of a man they are looking to identify and speak to.

Det Con Rob Wilmer said: “We have previously appealed for help from the public and we need to do that again. It is really important that we identify the man in the footage and I would ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“I am also still keen to anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious. If you witnessed something and have not yet come forward, please call police or Crimestoppers if you want to remain anonymous.”

There have been no arrests. Enquiries to establish a motive for the shooting continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1171/14Oct. Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.