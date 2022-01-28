Police have released this CCTV image of a man and woman they wish to identify in connection with an incident at a Brentwood restaurant - Credit: Essex Police

Do you recognise these people?

Police want to speak with them after a man was allegedly verbally threatened outside a Brentwood restaurant.

It was reported that the incident happened outside The Raj in Kings Road between 9.30pm and 11pm on July 23 last year.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "Detectives have pursued a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and woman pictured.

"We believe they may have information which may help our investigation."

If you have any information, you can visit www.essex.police.uk to submit a report or use the Live Chat feature to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

People are asked to provide crime reference 42/145959/21 when reporting information.

You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.