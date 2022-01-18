Police would like to speak to this man in connection with their investigation into an alleged assault at a Brentwood restaurant - Credit: Essex Police

Do you recognise this man?

Police wish to identify him after a woman was allegedly "slapped across the face" in a Brentwood restaurant last October.

It was reported that the woman was assaulted at around 5.40pm on October 16 following a "disagreement" at the Mizu Noodle Bar in Brook Street.

Essex Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Anyone who knows who the man is, or has any information about the incident, is asked to call 101 and provide reference number 42/232576/21.