News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Woman 'slapped across face' in Brentwood restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:53 AM January 18, 2022
CCTV image of a man police wish to speak to after an alleged assault in Brentwood

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with their investigation into an alleged assault at a Brentwood restaurant - Credit: Essex Police

Do you recognise this man?

Police wish to identify him after a woman was allegedly "slapped across the face" in a Brentwood restaurant last October.

It was reported that the woman was assaulted at around 5.40pm on October 16 following a "disagreement" at the Mizu Noodle Bar in Brook Street.

Essex Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Anyone who knows who the man is, or has any information about the incident, is asked to call 101 and provide reference number 42/232576/21.

London Live News
Essex Police
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Tots

Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A young girl was reportedly hit by a car in Esher Avenue, Romford this afternoon

London Live News | Updated

Air ambulance lands in Romford after young girl hit by car

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning

London Live News

Woman's body found in Harold Hill house fire

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Montessori Minds Day Nursery

'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon