‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder
- Credit: Met Police
CCTV footage of four men has been released following disorder at the West Ham United vs Leeds United game on January 9.
Police are appealing for information and help to identify a number of people after disorder took place before, during and after the game at the London Stadium, involving supporters of both clubs.
Det Sgt Matt Simpson, from the Met’s public order investigations team, said: “Behaviour like this selfishly takes away the joy of watching a game of football from fans.
“It is not tolerated.
"We're releasing images of a number of people whom we wish to identify in connection with the disorder.”
Anyone with information should call the police on 101, providing the reference 5301417/22.
Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade
- 2 Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site for extension
- 3 Taco Bell asks permission to open at ex-Thomas Cook site in Hornchurch
- 4 'So proud': Romford pupils achieve top grades in LAMDA exams
- 5 Percentage of unvaccinated hospital staff revealed as mandatory jab deadline looms
- 6 Plans to restore five Havering Crossrail work sites to previous use and condition
- 7 Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'
- 8 Three school streets schemes made permanent despite traffic displacement concerns
- 9 'Children wander around sobbing': Nursery rated Inadequate
- 10 Staffing shortages mean just half of new hospital ward beds to be available immediately