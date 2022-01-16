News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:09 AM January 16, 2022
Updated: 11:11 AM January 16, 2022
Four males

Police wish to identify these four men in connection to disorder caused at the West Ham vs Leeds game on January 9. - Credit: Met Police

CCTV footage of four men has been released following disorder at the West Ham United vs Leeds United game on January 9.  

Police are appealing for information and help to identify a number of people after disorder took place before, during and after the game at the London Stadium, involving supporters of both clubs.  

Det Sgt Matt Simpson, from the Met’s public order investigations team, said: “Behaviour like this selfishly takes away the joy of watching a game of football from fans.  

“It is not tolerated. 

"We're releasing images of a number of people whom we wish to identify in connection with the disorder.”  

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, providing the reference 5301417/22. 

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade
  2. 2 Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site for extension
  3. 3 Taco Bell asks permission to open at ex-Thomas Cook site in Hornchurch
  1. 4 'So proud': Romford pupils achieve top grades in LAMDA exams
  2. 5 Percentage of unvaccinated hospital staff revealed as mandatory jab deadline looms
  3. 6 Plans to restore five Havering Crossrail work sites to previous use and condition
  4. 7 Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'
  5. 8 Three school streets schemes made permanent despite traffic displacement concerns
  6. 9 'Children wander around sobbing': Nursery rated Inadequate
  7. 10 Staffing shortages mean just half of new hospital ward beds to be available immediately
London Live News
East London News
Stratford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

AJ Goddard of Deptford

'South or east of the water?': Pie shop to open in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A young girl was reportedly hit by a car in Esher Avenue, Romford this afternoon

London Live News | Updated

Air ambulance lands in Romford after young girl hit by car

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning

London Live News

Woman's body found in Harold Hill house fire

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Montessori Minds Day Nursery

'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon