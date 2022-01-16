‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder

Police wish to identify these four men in connection to disorder caused at the West Ham vs Leeds game on January 9. - Credit: Met Police

CCTV footage of four men has been released following disorder at the West Ham United vs Leeds United game on January 9.

Police are appealing for information and help to identify a number of people after disorder took place before, during and after the game at the London Stadium, involving supporters of both clubs.

Det Sgt Matt Simpson, from the Met’s public order investigations team, said: “Behaviour like this selfishly takes away the joy of watching a game of football from fans.

“It is not tolerated.

"We're releasing images of a number of people whom we wish to identify in connection with the disorder.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, providing the reference 5301417/22.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.