Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:00 AM October 21, 2021   
Appeal image

Do you know the man pictured? If so, contact Essex Police using the crime reference number: 42/176468/21 - Credit: Essex Police

A man was reportedly attacked and repeatedly kicked in the head in Brentwood. 

Essex Police are appealing for information about the incident, which took place in Brentwood High Street at around 3.30am on August 22.

They have released a CCTV image as part of their investigation and have urged anyone who knows who the man pictured is or recognises him to make contact.  

Information can be submitted online at: https://www.essex.police.uk using crime reference number 42/176468/21.

A spokesperson also said its "live chat" button can be used to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. 

Officers can also be contacted by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Brentwood News

