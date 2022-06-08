Carlton Tanueh pleaded guilty to two weapons offences but not guilty to murder at Southwark Crown Court - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

The man accused of murdering schoolboy Tyler Hurley in Chadwell Heath is set to stand trial in November after pleading not guilty to the charge.

Carlton Tanueh, 18, admitted two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - but denied murder - in a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, June 6.

He was charged with the three offences after Tyler, 16, was fatally stabbed on a bus on High Road, Chadwell Heath in March.

Mr Tanueh is next due to appear for a pre-trial review hearing at the same court on September 9.

The trial has been listed on November 30 this year.

Tyler Hurley, 16, died after being stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14 - Credit: Met Police

Tyler - a pupil at The Warren School and past member of Romford Boxing Club - died in hospital hours after being attacked on a route 173 bus on the afternoon of March 14.

In tributes following his death, he was remembered as "bright and charismatic boy" and a talented sportsperson.