News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man accused of Tyler Hurley murder in Chadwell Heath to go on trial

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:36 AM June 8, 2022
Southwark Crown Court

Carlton Tanueh pleaded guilty to two weapons offences but not guilty to murder at Southwark Crown Court - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

The man accused of murdering schoolboy Tyler Hurley in Chadwell Heath is set to stand trial in November after pleading not guilty to the charge.

Carlton Tanueh, 18, admitted two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - but denied murder - in a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, June 6.

He was charged with the three offences after Tyler, 16, was fatally stabbed on a bus on High Road, Chadwell Heath in March.

Mr Tanueh is next due to appear for a pre-trial review hearing at the same court on September 9.

The trial has been listed on November 30 this year.

Tyler Hurley, 16, was fatally stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14

Tyler Hurley, 16, died after being stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14 - Credit: Met Police

Tyler - a pupil at The Warren School and past member of Romford Boxing Club - died in hospital hours after being attacked on a route 173 bus on the afternoon of March 14.

In tributes following his death, he was remembered as "bright and charismatic boy" and a talented sportsperson.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Southwark Crown Court
Chadwell Heath News
Barking and Dagenham News
Havering News

Don't Miss

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Vauxhall car dealership on London road may be demolished to make way for new homes

Housing News

Bid to replace Romford car dealership with 72-home development

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where and when is it happening?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Aklu Plaza in Market Place

Havering Council

‘Important’ decision on Aklu Plaza's third floor now two months late

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon