News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Four-car crash in Havering-atte-Bower reignites calls for 20mph speed limit

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:44 PM July 22, 2021   
Havering-atte-Bower crash

Andrew Rosindell has backed calls for a 20mph speed limit in Havering-atte-Bower following a four-vehicle collision in the village yesterday (Wednesday, July 21). - Credit: MPS

A four-car crash in Havering-atte-Bower has prompted renewed efforts to introduce a speed limit in the village.

MP Andrew Rosindell has today - Thursday, July 22 - backed the local campaign to impose a 20mph limit, the day after a collision took place in North Road.

The Met has confirmed they were called to reports of the crash at 12.35pm, with officers attending alongside the London Ambulance Service.

While no serious injuries were reported, two people were treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved allegedly failed to stop at the scene; enquiries are ongoing to locate this individual.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made.

Romford MP Mr Rosindell believes this incident demonstrates that "action must now be taken". 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Life-changing': Porch to give disabled man independence approved at appeal
  2. 2 Hornchurch regeneration homes go on sale for over £250,000
  3. 3 'Disgusted at the audacity': London in Bloom plants stolen in Elm Park
  1. 4 TfL to make busy boundary safe following determined local campaign
  2. 5 Six activities near Havering to avoid the crowds this summer
  3. 6 Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
  4. 7 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford
  5. 8 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
  6. 9 'Second of its kind' interactive Oceanarium room to open in Romford
  7. 10 Harold Wood protest against proposed Gallows Corner homes

"I am firmly throwing my support behind the campaign of the local councillors, led by Cllr Christine Vickery for Havering-atte-Bower, to establish a strictly-enforced 20mph speed limit zone throughout the village," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3300/21Jul. 

 



Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels H

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Man admits causing Harold Wood crash deaths by dangerous driving

Emily Pennink, PA

Logo Icon
fly tipping in Angel Way Romford

'Cheaper to dump': Havering bulky item collection is most expensive in area

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Harold Wood station bomb scare

Police give all clear following Harold Wood bomb scare

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP stands by controversial tweet to footballer

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon