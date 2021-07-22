Four-car crash in Havering-atte-Bower reignites calls for 20mph speed limit

Published: 3:44 PM July 22, 2021

Andrew Rosindell has backed calls for a 20mph speed limit in Havering-atte-Bower following a four-vehicle collision in the village yesterday (Wednesday, July 21). - Credit: MPS

A four-car crash in Havering-atte-Bower has prompted renewed efforts to introduce a speed limit in the village.

MP Andrew Rosindell has today - Thursday, July 22 - backed the local campaign to impose a 20mph limit, the day after a collision took place in North Road.

The Met has confirmed they were called to reports of the crash at 12.35pm, with officers attending alongside the London Ambulance Service.

While no serious injuries were reported, two people were treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved allegedly failed to stop at the scene; enquiries are ongoing to locate this individual.

No arrests have been made.

Romford MP Mr Rosindell believes this incident demonstrates that "action must now be taken".

"I am firmly throwing my support behind the campaign of the local councillors, led by Cllr Christine Vickery for Havering-atte-Bower, to establish a strictly-enforced 20mph speed limit zone throughout the village," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3300/21Jul.







