Thieves threaten resident with bleach during Romford home burglary

Police were called just after 7.30pm yesterday (February 1) to a report of a burglary on Eastern Avenue East in Romford. - Credit: PA WIRE

Three thieves stole jewellery from a Romford home in a burglary that saw them threaten the victim with bleach.

Yesterday (February 1) police were called just after 7.30pm to a report of a burglary on Eastern Avenue East.

The three men broke into the property through the back patio glass door where they threatened the resident with bleach.

A Met spokesperson said: “Officers attended and spoke to the victim who said three men had entered her home and threatened her with what they said was bleach.

“They took an item of jewellery from the bedroom before fleeing the scene.”

The worth of the jewellery has not been disclosed and the men in question have been described as white and between 18-20 years old.

Enquiries continue and anyone with information should call 101 with reference 6249/31Jan.