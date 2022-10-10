News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
CCTV appeal after electric Jaguar reported stolen in Brentwood

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:37 PM October 10, 2022
The alleged incident occurred in Rollason Way, Brentwood

The alleged incident took place on Rollason Way between 8.30am and midday on September 22 - Credit: Google

An electric Jaguar was reportedly stolen from Brentwood. 

Essex Police officers were called to Rollason Way on September 22 after the vehicle was reported stolen. 

It is believed the alleged offence took place between 8.30am and midday. 

Essex Police are looking any information on the man in this image

Essex Police are looking for any information on the man in this image - Credit: Essex Police

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via the Essex Police website or calling 101, quoting incident 464 of September 22. 

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Brentwood News
Essex

