News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Woman released as investigation continues into alleged Rolex theft in Brentwood

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 9:48 AM October 5, 2022
Police were called at about 8.45am today - Friday, July 8 - to reports of the crash

The man claims that his Rolex was robbed by a woman on Middleton Hall Lane in July - Credit: MPS

A woman arrested on suspicion of robbery has been told she will not face any action as the investigation into an alleged Rolex theft continues. 

The incident allegedly took place on Middleton Hall Lane in Brentwood at around 6pm on July 10, when the man claimed he was approached by a woman who tried to take his watch. 

Following a tussle, he alleged three men got out of a black vehicle and grabbed him, enabling a woman to take his gold Rolex. 

A 27-year-old woman from London had been arrested on suspicion of robbery, but has now been let go. 

Essex Police confirmed that the investigation into the alleged offence remains ongoing.  

Anyone with any information is asked to either submit a report on the police’s website or call 101, quoting the reference 42/179400/22. 

Essex Police
Brentwood News
Essex

Don't Miss

Five Guys plans on opening its new restaurant this November

'We are thrilled': Five Guys releases statement on upcoming Romford launch

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Havering Council has revised car parking charges.

Havering Council

Cabinet agrees to remove free parking hour amid financial pressures

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Bailiffs in Harold Wood

Homelessness | Special Report

Havering Council tells family facing homelessness to wait for the bailiffs

Charles Thomson

person
Shaddai Smith, 32, from Romford, has been found guilty of murdering Renato Geci

Romford burglar found guilty of murder in cannabis factory raid

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon