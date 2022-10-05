The man claims that his Rolex was robbed by a woman on Middleton Hall Lane in July - Credit: MPS

A woman arrested on suspicion of robbery has been told she will not face any action as the investigation into an alleged Rolex theft continues.

The incident allegedly took place on Middleton Hall Lane in Brentwood at around 6pm on July 10, when the man claimed he was approached by a woman who tried to take his watch.

Following a tussle, he alleged three men got out of a black vehicle and grabbed him, enabling a woman to take his gold Rolex.

A 27-year-old woman from London had been arrested on suspicion of robbery, but has now been let go.

Essex Police confirmed that the investigation into the alleged offence remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to either submit a report on the police’s website or call 101, quoting the reference 42/179400/22.