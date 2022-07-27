The incident occurred at around 6pm on July 10 - Credit: MPS

A man's gold Rolex watch was stolen from his wrist while out running in Brentwood.

The victim was running down Middleton Hall Lane at around 6pm on July 10 when a woman grabbed his wrist and tried to take his watch.

He was initially able to stop her, but then three men got out of a black vehicle and grabbed him, enabling the woman to make off with the timepiece.

She has been described as 5ft 6ins tall, of large build with a round face, aged between 25 and 30 and with dark hair pulled into a bun.

She was also wearing a black top and long leggings.

Essex Police are asking for anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident to get in touch by calling 101 or submitting a report on the website, quoting 42/179400/22.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crimestoppers by visiting its website or calling 0800 555 111.