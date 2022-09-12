Brentwood Road runs from Romford through to Gidea Park - Credit: Google

A woman was injured in a crash with a car which allegedly failed to stop for the police on Brentwood Road.

Police officers said they attempted to stop the car at around 1.17am on September 11, after it activated an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera.

After allegedly continuing to drive, it crashed into another vehicle being driven by a woman who was taken to hospital, where her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

A man was arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.