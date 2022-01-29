Officers from Essex Police were called to reports of damage being caused to a premises in High Street, Brentwood - Credit: Met Police

A premises in Brentwood has been damaged this afternoon - reportedly by a suspect using a hammer.

Essex Police confirmed the report of an incident in High Street just before midday today (Saturday, January 29).

Early investigations have shown that the premises was damaged by a suspect using what appears to be a hammer; no arrests have been made at this stage.

There have been no reported injuries.

As of 1.30pm a significant police presence remained on the scene which is expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it should contact us on 101 citing incident 544 (of today, January 29).

To speak anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.