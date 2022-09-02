Woman arrested after man’s gold Rolex stolen in Brentwood

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a man's Rolex watch was stolen while he was out running in Brentwood.

The incident occurred on Middleton Hall Lane at around 6pm on July 10, when the man was approached by a woman who allegedly tried to take his watch.

Initially able to stop her, it is alleged that three men then got out of a black vehicle and grabbed him, meaning the woman was able to make off with his gold Rolex.

A 27-year-old woman from London has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery. She has been released on bail until September 19.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for information about the alleged incident, and are requesting anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage to get in touch.

The crime reference number is 42/179400/22.

To get in touch, either submit a report on Essex Police’s website or call 101.