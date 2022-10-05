The incident allegedly took place on London Road in July this year - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police have released images of two men after a bank card and mobile phone were allegedly taken in Brentwood.

The alleged theft took place on London Road at around 2.30pm on July 20 earlier this year.

The bank card was later used on Ongar Road.

Officers have asked anyone with information, CCTV, dash-cam or other footage in relation to the incident to contact the police, who would like to speak to the men pictured.

People can get in touch via the Essex Police Live Chat service or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/191210/22.

To remain anonymous, call independent charity Crimestoppers on its website or by calling 0800 555 111.