'Intolerable': CCTV to be installed over play equipment blamed for antisocial behaviour
- Credit: Google Maps
"Intolerable" antisocial behaviour complaints mean CCTV will be installed at King George’s Park in Brentwood.
Leah Flack’s property in Hartswood Road backs onto the children’s play area, and over the past six years she claims abuse of the park's equipment in the early hours of the morning have made life for her and her family increasingly intolerable.
She said she had to call the fire brigade after a climbing frame was torched and a campfire allegedly nearly burnt out of control.
Loud all-night parties, with music blaring out of speakers, have meant she has to keep her windows closed even through the heat of the summer, she said.
The 40-year-old, who lives with Michael and their daughters Esme, six, and two-year-old Ayla, said: “It’s so bad with screaming, shrieking and smashing,” she said, adding the situation is “frightening” for the children.
But she claims the problem has drastically worsened since Brentwood Council replaced play equipment at the cost of £265,000 – including one item that she says allows teenagers to look into her garden over the top of her fence.
She said: “What the council has installed is like a beacon for every drunk.”
Most Read
- 1 'I am losing business': Decades-old food van issued incorrect fine while parked in usual spot
- 2 Bid to demolish and replace Harold Wood pub where Harvey Tyrrell tragedy took place
- 3 Man released under investigation after fatal crash on Hacton Lane
- 4 Romford rape investigation: CCTV image released
- 5 How The Brewery’s new owner will ‘enhance’ the Romford shopping site
- 6 Developer apologises after employee accused of ‘deplorable behaviour’ following vote on former Romford Ice Rink site
- 7 'I have got to have an income': Ex-Upminster farmer considers career change after eviction from land
- 8 Property spotlight: How a Havering suburb can trace its roots to charcoal
- 9 Proposal asks to authorise two Traveller sites in Havering and protect ‘Gypsy ethnic way of life’
- 10 Public health funeral numbers soar in 2020/21 - but at no extra cost to the council
She now worries that planned new equipment will “attract even more trouble”.
A spokesperson from Brentwood Borough Council said: “Our community safety team work with Essex Police to patrol the park and CCTV is being put in place as part of the redevelopment.
“We are currently arranging a meeting with the residents to discuss their concerns.”