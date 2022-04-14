'Intolerable': CCTV to be installed over play equipment blamed for antisocial behaviour

"Intolerable" antisocial behaviour complaints mean CCTV will be installed at King George’s Park in Brentwood.

Leah Flack’s property in Hartswood Road backs onto the children’s play area, and over the past six years she claims abuse of the park's equipment in the early hours of the morning have made life for her and her family increasingly intolerable.

She said she had to call the fire brigade after a climbing frame was torched and a campfire allegedly nearly burnt out of control.

Loud all-night parties, with music blaring out of speakers, have meant she has to keep her windows closed even through the heat of the summer, she said.

The 40-year-old, who lives with Michael and their daughters Esme, six, and two-year-old Ayla, said: “It’s so bad with screaming, shrieking and smashing,” she said, adding the situation is “frightening” for the children.

But she claims the problem has drastically worsened since Brentwood Council replaced play equipment at the cost of £265,000 – including one item that she says allows teenagers to look into her garden over the top of her fence.

She said: “What the council has installed is like a beacon for every drunk.”

She now worries that planned new equipment will “attract even more trouble”.

A spokesperson from Brentwood Borough Council said: “Our community safety team work with Essex Police to patrol the park and CCTV is being put in place as part of the redevelopment.

“We are currently arranging a meeting with the residents to discuss their concerns.”