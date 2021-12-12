Two men injured in Brentwood 'disturbance'
Published: 10:23 AM December 12, 2021
Two men were found with injuries in Brentwood High Street after a "disturbance", police said.
The pair, in their 20s, were discovered at around 2.30am on Saturday (December 11).
Essex Police had been called to reports of a "disturbance", a spokesperson said.
Det Insp Tony Atkin, from Brentwood and Loughton CID, appealed to anyone who saw what happened to come forward to police.
High Street was closed to traffic while officers carried out enquiries yesterday but has since reopened.
The two men were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Witnesses should call 101 and cite incident 181 of December 11.
