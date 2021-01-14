Appeal to identify bogus meter reader suspect

Published: 11:18 AM January 14, 2021

Police are looking to speak to this man. - Credit: Essex Police

Police are appealing for information about alleged bogus meter reader in Brentwood.

They say they want to speak to this man in connection with an investigation.

A man asked to enter a property in Westwood Avenue to read a meter at around 12.30pm on Friday, November 30. He was denied access to the property.



If you recognise the man or have any information about the incident, please call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/199120/20.

You can also report information via the digital 101 service on the website: www.essex.police.uk. Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.