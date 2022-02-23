Men charged with drugs offences after dawn raids

Four men have been charged with drugs offences after a series of warrants in Brentwood, Dagenham and other areas last week - Credit: Photographic and Imaging Unit

Men from Brentwood and Dagenham have been charged with drug offences after a series of raids in London, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Police carried out six warrants in five areas last Wednesday, February 16, arresting four men who were all later charged.

Mark Bren-Aboaghe, 31, of Winterbourne Road in Dagenham was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

He has been bailed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Adam Harper, 32, of Alexander Lane in Brentwood was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs - ketamine and cannabis resin.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 16.

A 32-year-old man from Chelmsford and a 43-year-old from West Drayton were also charged following the warrants.