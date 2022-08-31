News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
September court date confirmed for man charged following alleged assault of emergency worker in Brentwood

Ben Lynch

Published: 4:31 PM August 31, 2022
Basildon Crown Court. Picture:Chris Radburn/PA

The man is due to appear in Basildon Crown Court in September - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

A 28-year-old man charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), criminal damage and assault will appear in court in September following an alleged incident in Brentwood. 

Emergency services were called to a home in Rollason Way on July 28, due to reports of a man injured in the street. 

A man was arrested at the time on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault of an emergency worker. 

Kieran Gipson, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with Section 18 GBH, criminal damage and assault

An initial court date was given of August 26, but Basildon Crown Court has now confirmed Gipson’s first appearance will be on September 15, for a plea and case management hearing. 

He is on unconditional bail until that date. 

