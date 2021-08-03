News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rainham robbery: Boy, 14, suffers slash injury

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:17 PM August 3, 2021   
Police were at the scene in Tennyson Road for much of Sunday.

Police were called to Rainham Road yesterday (Monday, August 2) to reports of an assault - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a slash injury to his face following a robbery in Rainham.

Police were called to Rainham Road yesterday (August 2) at 7.02pm following reports that two teenage boys had been assaulted.

Officers attended and established that a robbery had taken place.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) also attended and a 14-year-old was taken to an east London hospital with a slash injury to his face.

A bag containing personal items was reported as stolen, police said.

A second 14-year-old boy did not require hospital treatment.

An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has useful information about what took place.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting CAD 621602Aug. Information can also be provided, anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Metropolitan Police
