Louise Gardens in Rainham, where Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal was stabbed to death - Credit: Google

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal, who was found dead in the street in Rainham earlier this month.

Emergency services were called just before 8pm on December 1 to reports of a "disturbance" involving a group of people in Louise Gardens.

Mr Johal, 37, who lived locally, had been stabbed and was found to be unresponsive by paramedics.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite their best efforts.

A woman, whose wrist was injured, was treated in hospital.

On Thursday - December 9 - a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder alongside two 14-year-old boys.

One of the 14-year-olds has now has been charged with possession of a bladed article and the murder of Mr Johal.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday - December 11 - and was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at the Old Bailey this morning (December 14).

He has been released on bail.

The other two boys have also been released on bail.

Four women - aged between 21 and 48 - and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of murder on December 1, and were released on bail.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 6386/1Dec221.