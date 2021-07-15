Police officer gets suspended sentence after spying on victim in shower
- Credit: Crown Prosecution Service
A Metropolitan Police officer has been given a suspended sentence after being convicted of spying on a woman in the shower while he was off-duty in Swiss Cottage.
On July 14, Det Sgt Benjamin McNish, appeared at Southwark Crown Court and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.
The 30-year-old will also be placed on the sex offender’s register for seven years and has been ordered to complete a sexual offenders’ programme, attend rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.
McNish worked for the East Area Command Unit – which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge – and his charge related to an incident on February 18, 2019.
He used his phone to film through a glass panel above a bathroom door while the victim was showering.
After the woman saw the phone and confronted him, the police were called and McNish was arrested at the scene.
McNish remains suspended from duty since his arrest and following his conviction.
Misconduct proceedings will now take place.
Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, who is in charge of the East Area Command Unit, said: “I would like to reiterate that this sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It is right that DS McNish has been held to account for his actions as a result of this investigation.
“Although the offence was committed whilst off-duty, he will now face MPS misconduct proceedings."