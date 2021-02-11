Romford man charged with assaulting police on Remembrance Sunday
Published: 8:31 AM February 11, 2021
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A man has been charged with assaulting police officers on Remembrance Sunday.
Ben Buckland of Petersfield Avenue, Romford was charged with three counts of common assault by postal requisition.
The 47-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 6.
A Met spokesperson said: "The charges relate to an attempted breach of police cordons in Whitehall during Remembrance Sunday events on November 8, involving three territorial support group officers."