Romford man charged with assaulting police on Remembrance Sunday

Published: 8:31 AM February 11, 2021

Ben Buckland has been charged with three counts of assaulting police. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been charged with assaulting police officers on Remembrance Sunday.

Ben Buckland of Petersfield Avenue, Romford was charged with three counts of common assault by postal requisition.

The 47-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 6.

A Met spokesperson said: "The charges relate to an attempted breach of police cordons in Whitehall during Remembrance Sunday events on November 8, involving three territorial support group officers."