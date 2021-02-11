News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Romford man charged with assaulting police on Remembrance Sunday

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 8:31 AM February 11, 2021   
Poppies on crosses dedicated to all who served during a service for the opening of the Field of Reme

Ben Buckland has been charged with three counts of assaulting police. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been charged with assaulting police officers on Remembrance Sunday.

Ben Buckland of Petersfield Avenue, Romford was charged with three counts of common assault by postal requisition.

The 47-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 6.

A Met spokesperson said: "The charges relate to an attempted breach of police cordons in Whitehall during Remembrance Sunday events on November 8, involving three territorial support group officers."

Crime
Metropolitan Police
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Queen's Hospital | Exclusive

Queen's Hospital investigating complaint against 'Covid-denying employee'

Tom Ambrose

person
Mark James Dale mugshot

Serial Romford paedophile downloaded 14,000 child sex abuse images

Tom Ambrose

person
Harrow Lodge Park Hornchurch

Planning and Development

Mud mound dumped outside homes in council project now causing floods...

Charles Thomson

person
A12 junction

Almost 500 sign petition to make Pettits Lane A12 junction safer

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon