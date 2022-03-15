Avon Road in Upminster, where the man was hit by his own car as thieves drove off in it - Credit: Google

A pensioner was hit by his own Range Rover in Upminster after stumbling upon thieves stealing his car.

The man - aged in his 70s - was taken to hospital following the incident, which occurred in Avon Road last Thursday (March 10).

Police were called by London Ambulance Service just before 1pm that day to reports of a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Officers investigating established that the victim had been returning to his parked Range Rover when he saw that it was being stolen.

"The suspect drove at the victim, colliding with him, as he fled the scene in the stolen vehicle."

He sustained minor injuries, they said.

The suspects are thought to have been riding a moped prior to the theft, according to Scotland Yard.

There have been no arrests, and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3236/10MAR.