News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

August and September saw most monthly arsons in Havering since 2015

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 7:00 PM January 5, 2022
Police belt

Both August and September saw 12 arson offences in the borough. - Credit: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

August and September saw the highest number of monthly arson offences in Havering for more than five years, figures show.

According to the Met’s crime data dashboard, 12 arson offences were recorded in the borough in each month, the highest monthly rate since November 2015. 

The Met’s East Area Command, which covers Havering, noted that the past 12 months overall had seen a 2.6 per cent decrease compared with two years ago and said it would make use of “every resource available” to put arsonists before the courts. 

Det Ch Insp Paul Waller said it was not unusual to see a rise in arson during the autumn, citing the increased use of fireworks as a factor. 

However, he said there was no single cause for the spike and that the reported incidents were “singular and isolated”. 

He added: “Arson doesn’t only pose a risk to life for those at the location of the fire, deliberate fires also divert emergency services away from providing potentially lifesaving responses to people who are in immediate need or danger.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
  2. 2 Plans for new retail building in place of cottage at garden centre
  3. 3 'A born encourager': Tributes paid to retired teacher and bandmaster
  1. 4 Pensioner calls on council to clean 'muddy' road verge
  2. 5 New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs
  3. 6 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
  4. 7 New Year honour for Gidea Park Co-op store manager who lobbied parliament to protect colleagues
  5. 8 Seventeen babies arrived on Christmas Day at Queen's Hospital
  6. 9 2021 performance numbers at Queen's and King George Hospitals
  7. 10 'Children feel happy and confident': Romford nursery rated Good by Ofsted
Metropolitan Police
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

17 Freeman Way in Hornchurch.

Data

The most expensive homes sold in Havering in 2021

Daniel Gayne

person
Police officers were called to the former Oldchurch hospital site in Wideford Drive to reports of "a large group fighting".

London Live News

Group fight breaks out near former hospital site in Romford

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London. Picture date: Friday December 31, 2021.

London Live News

Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Composite of file photos of recipients of awards in the New Year Honours

The Queen

Revealed: London New Year Honours list in full

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon