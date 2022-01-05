August and September saw most monthly arsons in Havering since 2015

Both August and September saw 12 arson offences in the borough. - Credit: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

August and September saw the highest number of monthly arson offences in Havering for more than five years, figures show.

According to the Met’s crime data dashboard, 12 arson offences were recorded in the borough in each month, the highest monthly rate since November 2015.

The Met’s East Area Command, which covers Havering, noted that the past 12 months overall had seen a 2.6 per cent decrease compared with two years ago and said it would make use of “every resource available” to put arsonists before the courts.

Det Ch Insp Paul Waller said it was not unusual to see a rise in arson during the autumn, citing the increased use of fireworks as a factor.

However, he said there was no single cause for the spike and that the reported incidents were “singular and isolated”.

He added: “Arson doesn’t only pose a risk to life for those at the location of the fire, deliberate fires also divert emergency services away from providing potentially lifesaving responses to people who are in immediate need or danger.”