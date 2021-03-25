News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Five arrested outside school on suspicion of robbery and carrying knives

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 3:27 PM March 25, 2021   
Five were arrested outside Drapers' Academy yesterday

Five were arrested outside Drapers' Academy yesterday - Credit: Stephen Gower

Five men in their 20s have been arrested outside Drapers' Academy on suspicion of robbery and carrying knives.

Police were called at 2.50pm yesterday (March  24) to Sedgefield Crescent, following reports that a man had been robbed at knifepoint.

Officers conducted an area search and found four men, all believed to be in their 20s, in Settle Road.

They were arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession with intent to supply and have all been taken into custody.

Drapers' Academy said the arrests are not connected to the school in any way and did not involve any students.

It also assured this newspaper that measures had been put in place at the academy and Maylands Primary School to ensure pupils, staff and parents were not at risk due to the incident.

Havering anti-knife crime charity Take a Knife Save a Life (Taksal) responded to the incident to say it is preparing for more knife sweeps and safeguarding patrols as part of a new campaign starting soon.


Knife Crime
Harold Hill News

