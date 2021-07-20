Man arrested following triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs
Published: 5:41 PM July 20, 2021
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) following last night's triple stabbing in the Isle of Dogs.
Three men were found with stab injuries yesterday evening - Monday, July 19 - after police had been called to a disturbance in Pepper Street.
A 22-year-old has since been arrested today - Tuesday, July 20 - at an address in Tower Hamlets on suspicion of section 18 GBH with intent.
He remains in custody at an east London police station.
The injuries of the three men - two in their 20s and one in his teens - have since been confirmed as not life-threatening.
You may also want to watch:
Further updates are expected on their condition in due course.
Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6042/19Jul.
Most Read
- 1 Kem Cetinay's Array Restaurant now taking bookings
- 2 Primary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
- 3 Nightlife in Romford: Closed clubs most-missed by readers
- 4 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford
- 5 'Cheaper to dump': Havering bulky item collection is most expensive in area
- 6 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
- 7 Hospitals increase critical care capacity after rise in Covid-19 patients
- 8 Hornchurch regeneration homes go on sale for over £250,000
- 9 Freedom Day: Where will you be asked to keep wearing a face mask?
- 10 Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site