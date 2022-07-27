A man was arrested after a police car was allegedly rammed during a pursuit on Marsh Way, Rainham of a reportedly stolen Audi - Credit: Met Police

A man has been arrested after a police vehicle was allegedly deliberately rammed during a pursuit.

Around 7.55am on Wednesday (July 27), a woman in her mid-60s reported that her Audi A3 had been stolen by two men who pulled her from the vehicle in Trader Road, Beckton.

She suffered minor injuries during the reported incident, police say.

Scotland Yard said an Audi was seen by officers in Wennington Road, Rainham around 8.42am and appeared to be in convoy with a Mercedes, which peeled off shortly after a pursuit began.

While the Audi was being pursued on Marsh Way, police say a Mercedes rammed one of the police cars into the central barrier.

Two officers in the car suffered minor injuries – they were later treated in hospital - and two police vehicles were damaged during the incident.

The Audi, which fled the scene, was later found abandoned nearby.

The Mercedes had allegedly been stolen in Essex earlier on Wednesday, the Met said.

Marsh Way was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash, but has since reopened.

Insp Richard Wenham of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command said: "This sort of courage and dedication by officers goes on every day in London and it deserves to be recognised."

A man has been arrested following the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing reference number CAD 1694/27JUL.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.