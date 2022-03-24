A man's nose has been broken after he was punched and kicked in the face during an attack at Upminster station.

Two men had been travelling from Fenchurch Street to Upminster station just after 5pm last Tuesday - March 15 - when they were approached by another man who began making violent threats towards them, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

The men moved away from him to a different carriage, but the man apparently followed them.

When the train arrived at Upminster the men got off and tried to board a different carriage - but again the other man followed them along.

Then, as the two men boarded the train, he allegedly pulled one of them back, dragged him along the platform and then punched and kicked him in the face.

The assailant continued to try to attack him as his friend intervened to pull him back onto the train.

As well as a broken nose, the victim also sustained a cut lip and facial bruising.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 50 40 50 quoting reference 454 of 15/03/22.