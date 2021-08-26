News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:17 PM August 26, 2021   
train robbery Upminster to Romford

The British Transport Police wants to speak to two men in connection with an assault on-board a train travelling from Upminster to Romford.

A teenage boy was punched repeatedly and a teenage girl assaulted in a violent robbery on a train travelling from Upminster to Romford.

At 6.30pm on Sunday, July 25, a teenage boy and girl were approached by two men who repeatedly punched the boy and took his bag.

They also assaulted the girl while she tried to intervene.

The boy followed the two men along the train and, after they continued to fight him, retrieved his bag.

The men then got off the train at Romford station.

train robbery Upminster to Romford

Do you know this man?

British Transport Police (BTP) have released images of two men they believe could assist with their investigation into the incident.

train robbery Upminster to Romford

Do you recognise this person?

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 476 of 25/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

