CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train
- Credit: British Transport Police
A teenage boy was punched repeatedly and a teenage girl assaulted in a violent robbery on a train travelling from Upminster to Romford.
At 6.30pm on Sunday, July 25, a teenage boy and girl were approached by two men who repeatedly punched the boy and took his bag.
They also assaulted the girl while she tried to intervene.
The boy followed the two men along the train and, after they continued to fight him, retrieved his bag.
The men then got off the train at Romford station.
You may also want to watch:
British Transport Police (BTP) have released images of two men they believe could assist with their investigation into the incident.
If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 476 of 25/07/21.
Most Read
- 1 Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn
- 2 Plans to house asylum seekers at Hornchurch hotel shelved for second time
- 3 West Ham submits fresh proposal to build new training building
- 4 Plans for paid parking in Bryant Avenue set for public consultation
- 5 'Disgusting' fountain left broken for over a month, neighbours claim
- 6 Group opposing development of Gallows Corner Tesco nears 1,200 members
- 7 Love Island winner Millie Court returns to UK with partner Liam Reardon
- 8 Best places around Romford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor
- 9 Dispersal powers in force in Romford to deter antisocial behaviour
- 10 Concerns raised after Collier Row Green Belt land listed for sale
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.