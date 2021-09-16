Collier Row shooting: Police release CCTV in bid to trace man

Published: 6:44 PM September 16, 2021

Do you know who this man is? - Credit: Met Police

Police are calling on the public to help identify a man they want to speak to in relation to a Collier Row shooting.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have released CCTV footage of the man they want to trace as they continue investigating the incident.

It follows a report of a shooting in White Hart Lane shortly after 7.30am on October 14, 2020.

The CCTV footage has been released by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command. - Credit: Met Police

Officers who attended the scene found a man in his mid-30s with a gunshot injury to his leg.

The man was taken to an east London hospital for treatment and has been discharged.

A suspect is believed to have left by walking along Rodney Way then back onto White Hart Lane.

No arrests have been made and enquiries to establish a motive for the shooting continue.

Det Con Rob Wilmer said: “We have previously appealed for help from the public and we need to do that again.

"It is really important that we identify the man in the footage and I would ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.





Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1171/14Oct. - Credit: Met Police



“I am also still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

"If you witnessed something and have not yet come forward, please call police or Crimestoppers if you want to remain anonymous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1171/14Oct. Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.