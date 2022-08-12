Appeal to find missing girl, 16, with links to Romford

Tickayla Wilson from Grays hasn't been seen since August 6 - Credit: Essex Police

A 16-year-old girl with links to Romford has been reported missing.

Essex Police are appealing to find Tickayla Wilson from Grays who has not been seen since August 6.

According to police, Tickayla’s family "are growing concerned".

She is described as a black girl, around 5ft 1” with brown eyes who often wears glasses.

It is believed she currently has shoulder-length pink hair.

Anyone with information can submit a report on Essex Police’s website at: https://www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Alternatively call 101 or 999 in an emergency and quote incident 1430 of 6 August.