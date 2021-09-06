Woman's drink 'spiked' in Brentwood pub

Published: 8:14 AM September 6, 2021 Updated: 8:17 AM September 6, 2021

Do you recognise this man? If so, contact Essex Police. - Credit: Essex Police

The police are investigating after a woman's drink was reportedly spiked at a pub in Brentwood.

Essex Police have released an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident in Brentwood High Street.

It was reported that the woman, who is in her 20s, became unwell at the Slug and Lettuce some time after 11.15pm on Saturday, August 7.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We believe she may have been approached by a man who put his arms around her and kissed her cheek.

"We understand that a number of women may have felt unwell at the same premises that night and would encourage them to report it to us if they haven't done so already."

If you were at the pub and saw something suspicious, please contact Essex Police with the crime reference number 42/163187/21.

Submit details online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat link to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call 101 or to remain anonymous ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.