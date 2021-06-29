'Don’t hesitate': Police appeal for witnesses to Hornchurch stabbing
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was stabbed in Hornchurch.
Officers were called just after 4.10pm on Monday, June 28 to reports of a stabbing at the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane.
The victim - a 28-year-old woman who suffered knife wounds - was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.
Her condition, “although serious," Scotland Yard said, is no longer “life-threatening”.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at an east London station.
Det Insp Umer Iqbal, of the East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “This incident took place in a car park at a busy time of day and I am confident that there are people we haven’t yet spoken to who will have seen what happened.
“I am very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the sequence of events leading up to it, particularly anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage.
“If you can help our investigation please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”
Information and footage relating to this crime can be reported to the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC quoting 4955/28JUN.
Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.