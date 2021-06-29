News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

'Don’t hesitate': Police appeal for witnesses to Hornchurch stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:08 PM June 29, 2021   
Police were at the scene in Tennyson Road for much of Sunday.

Police were at the scene in Tennyson Road for much of Sunday. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was stabbed in Hornchurch. 

Officers were called just after 4.10pm on Monday, June 28 to reports of a stabbing at the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane.  

The victim - a 28-year-old woman who suffered knife wounds - was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.  

Her condition, “although serious," Scotland Yard said, is no longer “life-threatening”.  

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at an east London station.  

Det Insp Umer Iqbal, of the East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “This incident took place in a car park at a busy time of day and I am confident that there are people we haven’t yet spoken to who will have seen what happened. 

You may also want to watch:

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the sequence of events leading up to it, particularly anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage. 

“If you can help our investigation please don’t hesitate to get in touch.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing
  2. 2 Council apologises after car caught up in floods receives parking ticket
  3. 3 Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station
  1. 4 Man hit by bus in Harold Hill found trapped under the vehicle
  2. 5 Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond
  3. 6 Smoke and 'loud bang' alerts resident to Hornchurch house blaze
  4. 7 Hornchurch residents’ association calls on council to prevent flooding
  5. 8 Pictures: Havering flash floods as clean-up gets under way
  6. 9 Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking
  7. 10 Gross misconduct proven after three east area officers fail to arrest thief

Information and footage relating to this crime can be reported to the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC quoting 4955/28JUN. 

Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.  

Knife Crime
Hornchurch News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

 Kamrul Hoque from Kushi in Gidea Park was the overall runner-up for the award. 

Romford head chef recognised as 'best in region' with award

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Plans to redevelop prominent Romford building given green light

Planning and Development

Market Place development plans given go-ahead

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Marshalls Park Academy flood

Flooding | Video

Water company apologises for 'serious' flood which causes school closure

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic measure causing trouble in Hornchurch

New traffic measure in Hornchurch slammed as 'a complete joke'

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon