News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

MP's plan for tougher fines for animal offences nearer to becoming law

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 2:00 PM February 8, 2022
Andrew Rosindell MP with Sir David Amess' French Bulldog, 

Andrew Rosindell MP with Sir David Amess' French Bulldog, - Credit: PA

An animal welfare bill brought forward by Romford’s MP has taken another step to becoming law. 

On Friday, February 4, Andrew Rosindell’s Animal (Penalty Notices) Bill was given its third reading by the House of Commons, passing without amendment. 

If it becomes law, individuals who commit animal health and welfare offences against pets, zoo animals or livestock could face fines of up to £5,000. 

Mr Rosindell, who is chair of the Zoos and Aquariums All-Party Parliamentary Group, introduced the proposal as a private members bill – legislation brought forward by MPs who are not government ministers. 

He said: “We have a duty of care to the animals we are privileged to live alongside, as household pets, wild animals, farm animals and indeed, all the creatures of land, sea and sky. 

“Penalty notices will bolster our existing enforcement measures and give enforcement authorities more options to influence positive behaviour when it comes to caring for our farmed and kept animals, including companion animals and zoo animals.” 

The bill will now go to the House of Lords. 

Pets
Andrew Rosindell
Legislation
Romford News

Don't Miss

The Funeral of Isla Caton at South Essex Crematorium in Havering. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Hundreds say goodbye to Isla Caton at Upminster funeral

Daniel Gayne

person
Lazar Valentin, 21, of Hockley Avenue in East Ham, admitted to murdering Maria Rawlings in Ilford

London Live News

'Evil' predator jailed for battering and strangling lone woman

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Thieves threaten resident with bleach during Romford home burglary

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Illegal parking in Crow Lane

Havering Council

Council plots new measures to block illegal parking in a Romford road

Charles Thomson

person