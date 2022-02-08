MP's plan for tougher fines for animal offences nearer to becoming law

An animal welfare bill brought forward by Romford’s MP has taken another step to becoming law.

On Friday, February 4, Andrew Rosindell’s Animal (Penalty Notices) Bill was given its third reading by the House of Commons, passing without amendment.

If it becomes law, individuals who commit animal health and welfare offences against pets, zoo animals or livestock could face fines of up to £5,000.

Mr Rosindell, who is chair of the Zoos and Aquariums All-Party Parliamentary Group, introduced the proposal as a private members bill – legislation brought forward by MPs who are not government ministers.

He said: “We have a duty of care to the animals we are privileged to live alongside, as household pets, wild animals, farm animals and indeed, all the creatures of land, sea and sky.

“Penalty notices will bolster our existing enforcement measures and give enforcement authorities more options to influence positive behaviour when it comes to caring for our farmed and kept animals, including companion animals and zoo animals.”

The bill will now go to the House of Lords.