Police officer in court charged with rape

Published: 10:49 AM October 28, 2021

Pc Adam Zaman has appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with rape - Credit: PA WIRE

An East Area police officer has appeared in court charged with raping a woman at a central London hotel.

Pc Adam Zaman, of Kingston Road in Romford, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 27 before District Judge Snow.

The 28-year-old, who was represented by Ricky Blennerhassett, is accused of raping a woman on Sunday, October 24 at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street.

He denies the allegation put forward by prosecutor Jonathan Bryan.

Mr Bryan told the court the defendant was not on duty at the time of the alleged offence.

During the 15-minute hearing, Pc Zaman, who has been suspended from duty, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

District Judge Snow told him he will be remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on November 24.