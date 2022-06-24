3 Romford arrests in modern slavery, cannabis and money laundering probe
- Credit: National Crime Agency
Three people have been arrested in Romford as part of an investigation into modern slavery, cannabis cultivation and money laundering.
National Crime Agency (NCA) says a man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested at a property yesterday morning - Thursday, June 23.
They were detained on suspicion of production of cannabis, holding a person in slavery or servitude, and possession of Class A and B drugs.
Another man was arrested at the address for immigration offences and remains in custody.
Two other men were arrested in Birmingham and two properties in Burton on Trent were also raided as part of the NCA probe.
Four people were released under investigation and one remains in custody pending immigration enquiries.
NCA operations manager Neil Gardner said: "This is a complex investigation focused on a crime group believed to be using forced labour to produce cannabis.
Most Read
- 1 Teen found guilty of robbing boy, 12, in Romford while carrying knife
- 2 Hundreds oppose Harold Wood scheme to stop cars driving around schools at peak times
- 3 Owner calls support for new Gidea Park pizzeria 'overwhelming'
- 4 Council to inspect 'dangerous' space outside Upminster homes
- 5 The Mercury: What do sales of The Liberty and The Brewery mean for Romford's town centre?
- 6 Constable sped at 88mph on residential road without training, panel told
- 7 Appeal: Man left with broken jaw after Romford pub assault
- 8 How many Covid patients are in hospital in east London this week?
- 9 ‘Lawless’: Further issues raised with state and maintenance of Romford car park
- 10 'It’s just going round in my head': Rainham man in agony with infected foot after being sent home from hospital with no medication
"We know organised crime gangs often exploit the vulnerable to further their profits, both in the production of illegal drugs and in their distribution.
"In some cases, we have seen victims threatened and suffering extreme violence as the criminals exert control."