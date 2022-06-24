Three people were arrested at a Romford property yesterday as part of the investigation - Credit: National Crime Agency

Three people have been arrested in Romford as part of an investigation into modern slavery, cannabis cultivation and money laundering.

National Crime Agency (NCA) says a man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested at a property yesterday morning - Thursday, June 23.

They were detained on suspicion of production of cannabis, holding a person in slavery or servitude, and possession of Class A and B drugs.

Another man was arrested at the address for immigration offences and remains in custody.

Two other men were arrested in Birmingham and two properties in Burton on Trent were also raided as part of the NCA probe.

Four people were released under investigation and one remains in custody pending immigration enquiries.

NCA operations manager Neil Gardner said: "This is a complex investigation focused on a crime group believed to be using forced labour to produce cannabis.

"We know organised crime gangs often exploit the vulnerable to further their profits, both in the production of illegal drugs and in their distribution.

"In some cases, we have seen victims threatened and suffering extreme violence as the criminals exert control."