Ten charged with eight accused of murder and manslaughter after stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:58 AM February 5, 2022
Maidstone Crown Court

Eight people were formally charged with counts of murder, manslaughter and conspiring to commit robbery at Maidstone Crown Court - Credit: Google

People from Brentwood, Havering and Redbridge are accused of murder and manslaughter in relation to a fatal stabbing.

In total, 10 people have been charged after Xhovan Pepaj, 25, was repeatedly stabbed in Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells in the early hours of December 4 last year.

Eight suspects were formally charged with counts of murder, manslaughter and conspiring to commit robbery at Maidstone Crown Court yesterday (Friday, February 4).

The accused, who all pleaded not guilty, include: Ciaran Stewart, 18, of Curtis Road, Hornchurch; Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road, Seven Kings; and Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road, Collier Row and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford.

The others are: Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood; Zach Cutting, 23, of Roundhills, Waltham Abbey; Ray Renda, 21, of Sandringham Road in Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood; Nathan Rainforth, 20, of Gloucester Road, Pilgrims Hatch.

Mr Stewart and the Ilford 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had previously been charged with murder and conspiring to commit robbery in December.

Three others were initially charged with the latter offence only.

All eight were remanded yesterday to appear at a hearing at the same court on April 29. 

Two other men - Bartosz Malawski, 26, of Hainault Road, Romford and Glen Hough, 51, of Larchwood Gardens, Pilgrims Hatch - also appeared at court charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

They were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on February 14.

A total of 12 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the stabbing by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

A 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man remain on police bail pending further enquires.

