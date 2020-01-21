Search

Bestselling crime writer Kimberley Chambers returns to Romford's The Liberty

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 21 January 2020

Kimberley Chambers will be returning to the Liberty in Romford on Saturday, January 25. Picture: Sandra Rowse

Kimberley Chambers will be returning to the Liberty in Romford on Saturday, January 25. Picture: Sandra Rowse

07940 772889

Crime writer Kimberley Chambers will soon be returning to The Liberty to sign copies of her new book.

Author of 11 crime novels, Kimberley Chambers, will be visiting The Liberty Shopping Centre on Saturday, January 25 from 1pm to sign copies of her new book, Queenie.

The latest addition to her collection of crime novels follows the notorious Queenie as she navigates the world of gangsters during the 1930s and her ambitions to control the criminal underworld of the East End.

Kimberley's most recent book, Life of Crime claimed the number one spot on the Sunday Times Bestsellers chart and then spent weeks in the top ten following its release.

Centre manager Jonathan Poole: "We are really excited to welcome Kimberley Chambers back to our Waterstones store here at The Liberty.

"We hope shoppers will enjoy the opportunity to meet Kimberley and receive signed copies of Queenie".

