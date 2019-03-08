Search

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

PUBLISHED: 07:22 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:22 23 April 2019

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year according to police data.

Incidents of violence and sexual assault occurred more in Havering in February 2019 than vehicle and drugs crimes or burglaries.

Crime data from data.police.uk also shows that there were 10 incidents of people reported to be in possession of a weapon in Harold Hill, Gallows Corner, Hornchurch, Rainham and Romford's town centre.

The Recorder's interactive map shows where the crimes were reported and court outcomes for each incident.

For example, police made 14 arrests in Harold Hill, Benskins Lane, on Wednesday, February 6 as part of a major operation to target those believed to be in possession of firearms and linked to serious organised crime.

