Two women taken to hospital after chemical fumes detected at Collier Row home

Police in Larchwood Avenue in Collier Row. Photo: Collier Row - what's going on Collier Row - what's going on

Emergency services were called to Larchwood Avenue this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two women have been taken to hospital after cleaning products mixed together and gave off chemical fumes at a Collier Row home.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 11.30am today (Wednesday, January 9) to Larchwood Avenue, and emergency services left the scene just before 1pm.

An LFB spokesman said two women left the property before emergency services arrived, and were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

One of the women was taken to hospital as a priority,

A sweep of the building was undertaken by the fire brigade, and no elevated readings of chemical fumes were detected in the house.

London Ambulance service were called just after 11am and sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and the hazardous area response team (HART).

Thee Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further information.