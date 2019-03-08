Women sentenced after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice over Hornchurch 23-year-old's murder

Jamil Sarki, from Hornchurch, was murdered in July 2018. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A woman has been jailed and another handed a suspended sentence after they were found guilty of providing fake alibis for three thugs who killed a Hornchurch 23-year-old.

Engineering graduate Jamil Sarki was found wounded in Ludwick Way in Welwyn Garden City at around 10.20pm on January 18 last year - he had travelled there to help a friend try and recover some money.

An altercation ensued in which Jamil sustained a fatal stab wound to his heart and two stab wounds to his arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At a trial at St Albans Crown Court in July 2018 , Daniel Frazer-Trailler, 29, of Jasmine Road, Hatfield, was found guilty of murder and attempted GBH.

Vinnie Bradshaw, 19, of Bassingburn Walk, Welwyn Garden City and Keith Coventry, aged 35, of The Close, Chingford, were also found guilty of of manslaughter and attempted GBH.

On Thursday, June 6, 56-year-old Kim Munns and 31-year-old Gemma Kinnane, both also of The Close, Chingford, appeared at the same court for sentencing.

They had both previously been found guilty of perverting the course of justice on Friday, April 5, following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

Munns was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Kinnane had her 12-months prison sentence suspended for two years and was ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

The court heard how Munns, who is Keith Coventry's aunt, and Kinnane, who is Coventry's niece, both gave false alibis for those involved in Jamil's murder.

Det Con Melanie Knight, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Perverting the course of justice is an extremely serious offence and the fact that Munns and Kinnane were prepared to lie, knowing that Jamil was dead, is sickening and shocking.

"My thoughts remain with Jamil's family and I hope that this result provides some justice for them."

During last year's murder trial, it was revealed that Jamil and a friend had travelled from Stratford to Welwyn Garden City in an attempt to recover some money the friend had been scammed out of.

During the meet-up to hand over the money, an altercation ensued which cost Jamil his life.